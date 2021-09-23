The Biden administration got the green light it was waiting for to start rolling out some coronavirus vaccine booster shots next week, as the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for Americans over age 65 and adults at heightened risk of severe illness.

But another key decision is expected Thursday, when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to recommend who should get boosters and when.

The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices met Wednesday to hear data from manufacturers, researchers and experts from other public health agencies on the safety and effectiveness of booster shots. It is expected to issue a recommendation Thursday to clarify some of the vagueness within the FDA’s decision — including who falls under the category of people “whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk” of serious illness, and of people under 65 who are “at high risk of severe COVID-19.”

The recommendation would not be binding, and many questions remain. For one, the FDA’s authorization only pertain to third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but nearly 68 million Americans received two doses of the Moderna vaccine and another 14.7 million got one dose of a single-shot Johnson & Johnson (or Janssen) vaccine. A decision on booster shots of those vaccines could come in the next few weeks.

Here’s what to know

  • The pandemic could be over in a year, according to the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, who told a Swiss newspaper that there should be enough vaccines for “everyone on this earth” by “the middle of next year,” while the unvaccinated would largely acquire natural immunity “because the delta variant is so contagious.”
  • Alaska on Wednesday became the second state this month to activate crisis care of standards. What does that really entail?
  • Florida’s new top health official issued an emergency rule to require school districts to allow parents to choose whether their asymptomatic children will quarantine when they are exposed to the coronavirus.