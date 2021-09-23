But another key decision is expected Thursday, when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to recommend who should get boosters and when.
The CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices met Wednesday to hear data from manufacturers, researchers and experts from other public health agencies on the safety and effectiveness of booster shots. It is expected to issue a recommendation Thursday to clarify some of the vagueness within the FDA’s decision — including who falls under the category of people “whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk” of serious illness, and of people under 65 who are “at high risk of severe COVID-19.”
The recommendation would not be binding, and many questions remain. For one, the FDA’s authorization only pertain to third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but nearly 68 million Americans received two doses of the Moderna vaccine and another 14.7 million got one dose of a single-shot Johnson & Johnson (or Janssen) vaccine. A decision on booster shots of those vaccines could come in the next few weeks.
- Syria is facing a surge in covid-19 cases that hospitals are not equipped to handle, according to Reuters. Less than 2 percent of the population has received even just one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to Our World In Data.
- In the United Kingdom, "virtually all” children between 12 and 15 will get covid-19 if they aren’t vaccinated, the country’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said. Separately, Dame Sarah Gilbert, a co-creator of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, said she is struggling to raise funds for research on vaccines targeting other viruses that could cause future pandemics.
- Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, is isolating in his home country after attending the United Nations General Assembly this week, where his health minister tested positive for the coronavirus, and Bolsonaro appeared to break New York and U.N. public health guidelines.
- Japan will donate 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to countries in need, twice as many as it pledged to donate in June. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga made the announcement at a vaccine summit hosted by the United States on Wednesday, during which President Biden announced the U.S. would donate 500 million more coronavirus vaccine doses to the world.
- Police in Canada say they are searching for a man who walked into a pharmacy in Sherbrooke, Quebec on Monday and repeatedly hit a female nurse, accusing her of vaccinating his wife against the coronavirus without his consent.
U.S. had its slowest week of first-dose vaccinations since July, worrying health experts ahead of flu season
The number of Americans receiving their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine has dropped significantly in recent days, according to Centers for Disease Control data released late Wednesday, worrying health officials as flu season approaches.
The seven-day moving average of daily first doses was about 272,000 by the end of last week, according to the CDC, making it the slowest week of first-dose immunizations since mid-July. On Tuesday, fewer than 21,000 individuals were injected with their first shot, tentative figures from the CDC show, potentially making it the slowest day since Christmas 2020.
This slowdown is partly because millions of Americans have already been either fully or partially vaccinated. About 55 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, while about 64 percent have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. But it also comes amid an unwelcome comeback of infections and deaths across the country, and as the United States falls behind in overall vaccination rates globally, despite having had a months-long head start in immunizing its population.
‘Don’t get vaccinated’: Fake funeral home is used to promote coronavirus shots
The black truck turned heads as it looped around Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte during Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game.
“Don’t get vaccinated,” read digital billboards on the vehicle’s side and rear panels. Underneath, the name and website of a business purporting to be a funeral home were spelled out in white lettering, along with a 10-digit phone number.
It turned out to be an elaborate and unorthodox campaign to promote the coronavirus vaccines — one that drew applause from local hospital leaders and social media users as it went viral on Twitter, while leaving experts in vaccine marketing questioning whether any holdouts would be swayed by the stark message.
A Texas doctor was fired after doling out expiring vaccine doses. Now, he’s suing.
When a coronavirus vaccination site in Humble, Tex., shut down at 7 p.m. on Dec. 29, Hasan Gokal began a race with the clock to distribute 10 leftover Moderna doses before the vial expired.
The doctor, with permission from his supervisor, phoned elderly and at-risk patients who were eligible to receive the shot in the earliest phases of the nationwide vaccine rollout. He found 10 people with underlying health conditions who said they would take the vaccine doses. Over the next five hours, Gokal drove around the Houston area to distribute the vaccine to nine people. He couldn’t reach the 10th person before the vaccine vial would expire, so Gokal gave the last dose to his wife, who has a lung disease that affects her breathing.
The doctor believed he was doing the right thing after Jennifer Shuford, chief epidemiologist with the Texas Department of State Health Services, warned physicians not to waste the shots and said it was even acceptable to give leftover doses to ineligible people if the vaccines would otherwise expire.
But on Jan. 7, Harris County Public Health fired Gokal for doling out the shots.
Family urges others to get vaccinated after bride-to-be dies of covid: ‘Misinformation killed her’
After dating for more than 10 years, Samantha Wendell and her fiance, Austin Eskew, were ready to settle down and have kids.
Following their engagement in 2019, the couple set a wedding date for Aug. 21, 2021, at a church in Lisle, Ill., where Wendell’s parents had married years earlier. They planned to start a family soon after.
Wendell was eager to have children, so when she heard false claims that the coronavirus vaccines could affect her fertility, she decided to hold off on getting immunized, her family members told NBC News. But over the summer, Wendell, a surgical technician in Grand Rivers, Ky., changed her mind and scheduled a vaccine appointment for the end of July. It was too late — days before the appointment, she and Eskew tested positive for the virus.
After a long hospitalization, during which she was placed on a ventilator, Wendell died Sept. 10. She was 29.