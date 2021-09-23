At least two lawsuits have been filed in Texas that could test that ban’s constitutionality as well. A debarred Arkansas lawyer, Oscar Stilley, sued a doctor, Alan Braid, a physician in San Antonio, who admitted to performing an abortion considered illegal under the new law. Stilley said he filed the claim not because of strongly held views about reproductive rights — but in part because of the $10,000 he could receive if the lawsuit is successful. A second suit filed Monday came from a man in Chicago who asked a state court to strike down the abortion law as invalid.