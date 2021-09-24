Friday’s update raised the total number shot to 15. Several shooting victims have already been released, while others remain hospitalized in “very, very serious condition,” Lane said.
“Thankfully, our prayers were answered: We didn’t lose anyone overnight,” Lane told reporters near the crime scene Friday.
Details, including a possible motive, are still emerging from the Memphis suburb where Thursday afternoon the gunman shot 10 employees and five customers inside a Kroger grocery store before apparently turning his gun on himself. Lane has called the shooting “the most horrific event” in city history.
The person killed was identified as 70-year-old Olivia King, a longtime Collierville resident. Collierville Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser said King was a friend and described her as a warm and loving person.
“She was kind, very generous — you could say selfless,” Fraser told Action 5 News. “I was telling somebody: 'everyone needs to be more like Olivia.”
The shooting is at least the third to take place at a grocery store in recent months. In March, a shooting in Boulder, Colo., left 10 people dead at another supermarket owned by Kroger. In June, a gunman fatally shot a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Publix in South Florida. Shootings at grocery stores have risen in recent years, according to authorities.
Between 2000 and 2020, 78 people were killed and 83 were injured in 28 active shootings at those venues, according to data from the FBI.
The latest shooting erupted around 1:30 p.m. Thursday as police received reports of an armed man inside the grocery store. Shopper Tammi Stewart was picking out a birthday balloon in the store when she heard the first of about a dozen gunshots.
“A lady was like, ‘Oh, a balloon just burst,’” Stewart told The Washington Post Thursday.
Realizing the grim reality, Stewart said, she wanted to break down, but instead she ran. “I just started praying because I thought he was coming out of the front to shoot us in the back.”
Lane, the police chief, said people in the store did what they have been trained to do, echoing the now-familiar active shooter protocol of “run, hide and fight.”
“We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices,” Lane said.
During Friday’s news conference, Lane said the suspect appears to have killed himself before officers found him; no shots were fired by law enforcement. Investigators have executed a search warrant at a local address for “electronic devices” and other evidence.
The incident was over “in a matter of minutes,” Lane said. Despite the tragedy, he praised the rapid response of first responders, those inside the store who quickly followed active shooter protocol and the wider Collierville community that has rallied in support of the victims.
The shooting comes after a new law passed this year in Tennessee that allows most adults to carry handguns without permits. Kroger and other major retailers appealed to customers not to openly carry firearms in their stores after a gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019.