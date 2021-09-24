This means potentially thousands of health care workers could be unable to work on Monday. At a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Hochul appealed for remaining health-care workers to get vaccinated. “What is looming for Monday is completely avoidable … I will be announcing a whole series of initiatives that we are doing to be prepared for a situation on Monday, which I hope doesn’t happen.”
New York City’s public schools also face a potential staffing crisis, as the city’s vaccine mandate kicks in on Monday. Unions representing the educators have asked the city to delay the deadline so that schools can make contingency plans in case too many teachers either quit or choose to take unpaid leave. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said he was confident schools would be sufficiently staffed. “We have thousands and thousands of vaccinated experienced substitute teachers ready to go.”
Here’s what to know
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to require coronavirus vaccinations for Beijing Olympics
Athletes who hope to compete for Team USA in the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing next year will be required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus under a new policy announced by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
U.S. athletes competing in Beijing must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or obtain a medical or religious exemption by then, the organization’s website states. The requirement applies to team staff members who use the organization’s facilities and training centers as well.
The Olympics begin Feb. 4 — less than six months after the end of the Summer Games in Tokyo — and the Paralympics start March 4. The mandate extends to all who plan or hope to be part of Team USA’s delegation, who must show proof of vaccination or be granted an exemption by Dec. 1.
Washington-area leaders say they’re prepared for coronavirus vaccine booster shots
Officials in the Washington region say they feel confident they have enough coronavirus vaccine doses for both the unvaccinated and those who are newly eligible to receive Pfizer booster shots, following a federal panel’s recommendation Thursday that older and higher-risk populations get an additional dose.
Adults 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions are likely to be among those eligible for the booster shots at least six months after their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to decisions by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel.
Virginia officials have been planning their rollout of boosters since mid-August and say they’re prepared to administer boosters, a sentiment that other area officials echoed. “We have no concerns about current supplies . . . and have the ability to draw down approximately 2 million more doses that have been set aside in reserve for us,” said Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator.
Pfizer booster now available to older Americans and those at higher risk, including on the job, as CDC chief partly overrules panel
Millions of Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus have the green light to get a booster dose — a shot aimed at fortifying their defenses against a highly transmissible variant that ignited a fourth deadly wave of illness.
The actions this week of two of the nation’s major health agencies open the newest chapter in the 18-month campaign to stop the coronavirus but not without tensions.
In a rare move, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky late Thursday overruled her agency’s advisory panel and added a recommendation for boosters for people at risk because of their jobs.
The advisory panel had made a recommendation that largely mirrored an authorization issued a day earlier by the Food and Drug Administration, with a call for a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people 65 and older, nursing home residents and people 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions six months after completing their second shot.