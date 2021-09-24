New York state officials are racing to make contingency plans in a bid to avoid a staffing shortage in hospitals by Monday — when a coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers kicks in. Under the mandate, all those working in health care must have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by then, but only about 84 percent of the state’s health professionals were vaccinated as of Thursday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

This means potentially thousands of health care workers could be unable to work on Monday. At a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Hochul appealed for remaining health-care workers to get vaccinated. “What is looming for Monday is completely avoidable … I will be announcing a whole series of initiatives that we are doing to be prepared for a situation on Monday, which I hope doesn’t happen.”

New York City’s public schools also face a potential staffing crisis, as the city’s vaccine mandate kicks in on Monday. Unions representing the educators have asked the city to delay the deadline so that schools can make contingency plans in case too many teachers either quit or choose to take unpaid leave. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said he was confident schools would be sufficiently staffed. “We have thousands and thousands of vaccinated experienced substitute teachers ready to go.”

Here’s what to know

  • The CDC now recommends booster shots for Americans aged 65 and older, nursing home residents and people 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. In a rare move, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky overruled her agency’s advisory panel to also add a recommendation for vaccine boosters for people at risk because of their jobs.
  • Athletes who hope to compete for Team USA in the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing next year will be required to be fully vaccinated under a new policy announced by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
  • The pandemic could be over in a year, according to the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, who told a Swiss newspaper that there should be enough vaccines for “everyone on this earth” by the middle of next year.