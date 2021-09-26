The anti-mandate demonstration at the mall food court is the latest public instance of resistance from those opposing vaccine and mask mandates, even as the country is averaging more than 119,000 new coronavirus cases a day. Vaccine mandates are a hot-button topic across the country as government officials and public health experts continue to grapple with hesitancy among the millions who remain unvaccinated. The battle over vaccine and mask mandates has been fraught nationwide, playing out in schools, restaurants, airplanes and other public spaces each day.