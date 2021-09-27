Several days later, on March 25, 2020, Cohoon went back to the hospital and tested negative for the coronavirus, the judge wrote. But doctors told her family that she should continue to isolate and that it was possible Cohoon had covid-19 and just “missed the window” for testing, Ludwig added. When the sophomore got back home, she posted another photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask, saying she was still getting “breathing treatment” but had otherwise recovered from the coronavirus.