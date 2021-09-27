The stabbing was reported around 3 p.m. as the driver was picking up students at Longfellow Elementary School. The driver apparently lost control of the bus during the attack, the Tri-City Herald reported, and drove over a curb into bushes and a tree at the school.
No students were injured, Pasco Police Capt. Bill Parramore said during a Friday news conference. The suspected attacker stayed on the scene and was taken into custody. The children were taken back into the school, with parents called to pick them up.
Few additional details were immediately available, and authorities have not publicly identified the suspect or the victim. The Pasco Police Department is expected to release additional information Monday.
Pasco School District Superintendent Michelle Whitney said in a message to parents that counselors would be made available. She noted that the incident could “trigger strong and unexpected emotional reactions,” and she encouraged parents to reach out if help is needed.
“We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own,” Whitney said. “Our focus right now is on supporting our students and staff who are deeply impacted by this tragedy.”
