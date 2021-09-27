The Biden administration said in August that it would start offering booster shots in September. As recently as last Friday, Biden told reporters, “we’re also looking to the time when we’re going to be able to expand the booster shots, basically, across the board.”
Yet a CDC panel last week recommended that a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only be available for older Americans and those with underlying conditions. Walensky overrode the panel, saying people whose jobs put them at higher risk of infection also make them eligible. Before that, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration declined to recommend that the agency authorize boosters for the general population.
Here’s what to know
Covid cases plateau in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, showing effectiveness of vaccines, experts say
Coronavirus cases appear to be stabilizing in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, with early signs of decline in the D.C. metro region — giving health officials hope that the area’s vigorous vaccination campaign has paid off.
More than 10.5 million residents — or about 70 percent of the total population — have been at least partially vaccinated, exceeding the national rate. With more shots being administered daily, the seven-day average of new infections in the three jurisdictions has plateaued to around 5,000 for three weeks.
The District’s case rate showed slight declines this week after consistent increases through most of August and September.
Australia’s lockdowns set to ease in October, with hard-hit Sydney opening first
Sydney — Australia’s strict covid lockdowns are set to ease next month as vaccination rates climb in hard-hit states and territories.
Sydney’s three-month lockdown will start to lift on Oct. 11, when 70 percent of people 16 and over are expected to be fully vaccinated statewide, officials said Monday. Fully vaccinated people across the state of New South Wales will be able to visit pubs, restaurants, gyms, hairdressers and nail salons, although under reduced capacity, and host small home gatherings.
Restrictions will lift further in late October, when 80 percent of those eligible are expected to be fully vaccinated. Movie theaters, libraries, museums, zoos and sports stadiums will open with reduced capacities. Unvaccinated adults will have to wait until Dec. 1 to enjoy the same freedoms, said state leader Gladys Berejiklian.
“You can’t stay locked up forever,” she said. “You can’t stay cocooned forever. Once you open up, [the] delta [variant] will be part of life.”
New South Wales will be the first state or territory in Australia to reopen despite widespread ongoing coronavirus infections, effectively ending the country’s once-vaunted covid-zero approach. The state reported 787 cases and 12 deaths on Monday.
The Australian capital, Canberra, whose vaccination rates are even higher than in New South Wales, will begin to lift its own lockdown on Oct. 15, officials said Monday. The state of Victoria, home to the country’s second biggest city, Melbourne, is on track to begin easing restrictions in late October.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he expects Australia to open its international border before the end of the year, though some states with few covid cases say they plan to stay shut until 2022.
Vaccine mandate temporarily halted in New York City schools, nation’s largest school system
A coronavirus vaccine mandate for teachers and other employees in New York City schools, the nation’s largest school district, has been temporarily halted by a federal appeals court just days before the deadline.
The injunction, granted Friday by a judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, comes as many school districts nationally are adopting vaccine rules in an effort to keep schools open for in-person learning amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.
In New York City, 18 percent of the system’s nearly 150,000 employees had not yet shown proof of vaccination but had until midnight on Monday to do so, according to school system officials.
Idaho morgues are running out of space for bodies as covid-19 deaths mount
Dave Salove has watched his morgue fill with bodies. Covid-19 victims have poured into the funeral home he runs in Boise, Idaho, in recent weeks, as the state contends with an unprecedented spike in deaths driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus. His 16-slot refrigeration room is over capacity. Other funeral homes have neared a tipping point, too.
Intent on avoiding the makeshift morgues that cropped up in the Northeast during the pandemic’s first wave, Salove this week brought in a refrigerated trailer to hold the growing number of dead. By Friday, there were seven corpses inside, up from two the day before. Six more were on their way from another facility.
“I’d barely gotten it installed, and we had to start using it,” Salove said. “Right now, we are seeing that spike.”