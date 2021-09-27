The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that seemingly contradictory messaging between her agency and the Biden administration has led to confusion among doctors and patients about who should get booster shots and when.

On CBS’s “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan pointed to the apparent disconnect between comments from President Biden — who has suggested most Americans should get boosters — and recommendations by U.S. health agencies. Rochelle Walensky said: “I recognize that confusion.”

The Biden administration said in August that it would start offering booster shots in September. As recently as last Friday, Biden told reporters, “we’re also looking to the time when we’re going to be able to expand the booster shots, basically, across the board.”

Yet a CDC panel last week recommended that a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only be available for older Americans and those with underlying conditions. Walensky overrode the panel, saying people whose jobs put them at higher risk of infection also make them eligible. Before that, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration declined to recommend that the agency authorize boosters for the general population.

Here’s what to know