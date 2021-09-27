Hospital executives have been racing to recruit replacements for unvaccinated personnel. Joe Ruffolo, chief executive of the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, said that about 30 staff members had resigned because of the mandate and that he expected that a further 40 or 50 would remain unvaccinated ahead of the deadline. The hospital is relying more on temporary nurses from agencies while it recruits new staffers, Ruffolo said, and the cost of such staffing has skyrocketed.