Some critics decried the conditions of the Del Rio camp or how the Biden administration, which promised a more humane approach to immigration than the one led by President Trump, swiftly deported thousands of Haitian migrants back to their homeland — even as the country continues to reel from the assassination of its president in July and a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people last month. But photos and videos from Reuters and Al Jazeera showing U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on horseback charging, chasing, grabbing and swearing at immigrants as they tried to cross the Rio Grande sparked the most blowback.