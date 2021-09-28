Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) announced her intent to seek the death penalty against Long for the Atlanta killings of Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63. Willis is also aiming for greater sentencing enhancements for Long under Georgia’s new hate-crimes law.
Long pleaded guilty in Cherokee County in July to charges that included four counts of murder. He received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years for his guilty plea related to the Cherokee County killings of Paul Michels, 54; Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Delaina Yaun, 33. A fifth victim in Cherokee County, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was critically injured.
Jerilyn Bell, Long’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Long admitted to the killings shortly after his capture March 16, according to law enforcement, telling investigators that he had a sexual addiction and went on the shooting rampage to “punish” sex industry workers.
He went to Young’s Asian Massage near Woodstock, Ga., where he first paid for a service before opening fire, prosecutors say. He then drove to Atlanta and continued the shooting rampage at two spas on Piedmont Road. After which, authorities say, Long headed south on the interstate, intending to carry out similar attacks in Florida. Authorities were able to capture him thanks to his parents who had recognized him from security footage and were tracking his movements through a phone app.
The mass shooting of eight people, including six Asian women, came during an increase in anti-Asian sentiment and behavior nationwide since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In the spring, Asian Americans reported thousands of hate-related incidents in all 50 states during the first year of the pandemic. House Democrats and critics called out President Donald Trump for his repeated use of terms such as “China virus,” “Wuhan virus” and “kung flu,” terms they said had fed into the rising violence.
Long’s guilty plea in July was a part of a negotiated sentencing agreement by his attorneys with Cherokee County prosecutors so that the case would not head to trial. Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace (R) said she would have pursued the death penalty if those charges made it to trial.
Long indicated to a Cherokee County judge that he initially planned to commit suicide because of what he described as an obsessive addiction to pornography. But he said in court that he changed his mind while sitting in the Young’s Asian Massage parking lot.
Though Wallace said during the July hearing that investigators found no evidence that racial bias motivated the killings, Willis said Tuesday race and gender played a role in motivating Long on March 16.
Georgia’s hate-crimes law — which was added last year in response to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting in February 2020 in coastal Georgia sparked a national outcry — involves a jury determining after a person is convicted whether the crime was motivated by bias. If so, the person faces an additional penalty.
The Tuesday hearing lasted only a few minutes. Glanville, the Fulton County judge, asked Long’s defense if they wanted to waive indictment and plead not guilty. Bell, Long’s attorney, then said yes.
The next hearing in the case is set for Nov. 23.
