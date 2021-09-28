He went to Young’s Asian Massage near Woodstock, Ga., where he first paid for a service before opening fire, prosecutors say. He then drove to Atlanta and continued the shooting rampage at two spas on Piedmont Road. After which, authorities say, Long headed south on the interstate, intending to carry out similar attacks in Florida. Authorities were able to capture him thanks to his parents who had recognized him from security footage and were tracking his movements through a phone app.