This comes despite a national vaccine drive that continues to hammer home the message for Americans to get their shots — in some cases, their third shots — with mandates in place in many businesses and sectors. However, a divide remains with more than a dozen states seeing less than half of their populations fully vaccinated, according to a Washington Post tracker — among them several Southern states, including Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.
Around 55 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.
Here’s what to know
- President Biden received his coronavirus vaccine booster shot on camera Monday. Here’s what you need to know about the United States’ boosters rollout.
- An Arizona judge voided the state’s ban on school mask mandates on Monday, in a victory for local officials who have defied Republican efforts to block such requirements around the country.
- A federal appeals court Monday made way for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) to implement a vaccine mandate for all school employees, ruling against four educators who had sued to stop it. Thousands of unvaccinated hospital employees in New York could lose their jobs with a statewide vaccine mandate.
Hong Kong must bolster coronavirus measures to reopen border, official says
In order to reopen its border with mainland China, Hong Kong — which has some of the strictest pandemic restrictions anywhere in the world — will need to bolster some of its coronavirus mitigation strategies, a top Hong Kong official said following a meeting with mainland officials.
While talks over the weekend in Shenzhen were “constructive," Hong Kong will need to improve its rules for incoming travelers, among other measures, John Lee Ka-chiu, Hong Kong’s chief secretary, told local media.
Hong Kong’s coronavirus rules have not been explicitly set by Beijing, but the city is under pressure to bend to its desired protocols as the city seeks to reopen its border with the mainland. Currently, Hong Kong is largely closed both to the rest of China as well as much of the world, with stringent quarantine measures from 14 to 21 days for most arrivals.
Reopening the border to the mainland, as a start, would allow travel and trade to resume, reviving an economy hit hard by the pandemic, though economic and health experts alike caution that a strategy solely focused on the mainland could prolong Hong Kong’s isolation.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, in an article posted to a government website on Monday, said that “along with the stabilisation of the epidemic situation in Hong Kong, the implementation of quarantine-free travel with the Mainland is at present our primary goal." Lam highlighted Hong Kong’s slew of coronavirus measures and its 40-day streak without a local coronavirus case, writing that the city’s “epidemic situation is clearly under control.”
But Bernard Chan, a member of an advisory council to Lam, said that Hong Kong’s prioritization of reopening its border with the rest of China could come at the expense of its reopening to the rest of the world, as many countries in Asia pursue a strategy of living with the virus, rather than China’s aim for “zero-covid.”
“Our hands are tied,” he told Bloomberg in a recent interview.
As it prolongs its isolation from the rest of the world, Hong Kong risks losing its status as one of Asia’s global hubs. Singapore, one of Asia’s other global cities, has moved toward reopening, as some companies have started to categorize Hong Kong as a hardship posting because of its political situation and harsh coronavirus restrictions.
Lee said that a reopening would be gradual and that “both sides demonstrated a positive attitude.”
“Our focus is to build a strong foundation to increase the mainland’s confidence in Hong Kong, and understand that Hong Kong will not bring extra health and safety risks to other places,” he said.
You’re going to be asked to prove your vaccination status. Here’s how to do it.
Congratulations, you’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now you have to prove it, and your smartphone can help.
Across the world, fears about the delta variant are leading more businesses, schools and travel destinations to require vaccination. Like it or not, there’s a real chance that somewhere you want to go will ask to see proof of your shots.
Let’s say you are planning to visit Hawaii — you’ll need to be vaccinated or show a negative coronavirus test if you want to avoid quarantine. You’ll need proof to work in the federal government, at tech firms such as Google, Facebook and Uber, and a growing list of other companies. And in New York and San Francisco, you’ll need it to go inside a bar, hit the gym, get a seat at some restaurants or take in a show on Broadway.
Wizards’ Bradley Beal says he is not vaccinated against coronavirus
The Wizards will begin their second full NBA season played during the coronavirus pandemic with a franchise cornerstone who is unvaccinated. At the team’s media day Monday ahead of the first day of training camp, Bradley Beal did not hesitate when asked if, after having to miss the Olympics this summer because he contracted covid-19, he had been immunized.
“Oh, I am not vaccinated,” Beal said. “No, no.”
The NBA is following most other major American sports leagues and forging ahead this season without vaccine mandates for players. There will be different protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated players that determine things such as testing frequency, mask requirements and quarantine timetables should a player test positive, but only referees and team personnel who work closely with players are required to be immunized.