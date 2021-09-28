The pace of new coronavirus vaccinations has slowed in the United States, with the average number of vaccines administered down almost 12 percent from the previous week, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s an overall downward trajectory since the beginning of September, as the seven-day average number of administered vaccine doses reported to the CDC per day was 683,329 as of September 23, which is an 18 percent drop from the start of the month when 836,359 vaccine doses were reported to the CDC per day.

This comes despite a national vaccine drive that continues to hammer home the message for Americans to get their shots — in some cases, their third shots — with mandates in place in many businesses and sectors. However, a divide remains with more than a dozen states seeing less than half of their populations fully vaccinated, according to a Washington Post tracker — among them several Southern states, including Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.

Around 55 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.

Here’s what to know

  • President Biden received his coronavirus vaccine booster shot on camera Monday. Here’s what you need to know about the United States’ boosters rollout.
  • An Arizona judge voided the state’s ban on school mask mandates on Monday, in a victory for local officials who have defied Republican efforts to block such requirements around the country.
  • A federal appeals court Monday made way for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) to implement a vaccine mandate for all school employees, ruling against four educators who had sued to stop it. Thousands of unvaccinated hospital employees in New York could lose their jobs with a statewide vaccine mandate.