Americans were not left behind, Austin said, because the administration is still engaged in getting fellow citizens out. Their work is not past tense. But he could not tell the assembled senators precisely how many Americans still needed help exiting Afghanistan. This lack of basic knowledge was a bipartisan point of frustration, and during the lunch break, a bit of homework was assigned by the committee: Get us the number — the number that really should be seared into your memory as a constant reminder of America’s responsibility to its citizens and the ramifications of muddled nation-building. And after lunch, Austin reported that there were fewer than 100 Americans in Afghanistan who were looking to leave.