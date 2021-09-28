“It clears the path for them to find jobs, housing and other services that previously were denied to them because of unjust cannabis laws,” he said. Gascón (D) made a similar move in 2018 as the San Francisco district attorney.
The 58,000 cases identified in Monday’s announcement are in addition to the nearly 66,000 Gascón’s predecessor, Jackie Lacey, requested be tossed out and sealed last year. Lacey’s request was in response to a 2018 law that required the California Justice Department to identify pre-legalization cannabis convictions that could be eligible for adjustment or expungement.
Felicia Carbajal, executive director of the Social Impact Center, an L.A.-based nonprofit organization, said she questioned the 66,000 case figure when Lacey’s office announced it. In April, she raised the issue to an aide in Gascón’s office. (The office credited the Social Impact Center for its support in Monday’s announcement.)
“No one had to check past that,” Carbajal said of the list the California Justice Department gave to the office. “This district attorney made the decision to check past the basic requirements and unearth this.”
More than 45 percent of potentially eligible cases escaped the California Justice Department’s review, probably because the state did not have access to the records systems of some local jurisdictions, according to law professor Deborah Ahrens.
“The state doesn’t necessarily have access to all the convictions; a lot of them will just be local convictions,” Ahrens, a visiting faculty member at the UC San Francisco School of Law, told The Washington Post. “I’ve had clients prosecuted by the state and by the city, and the two systems didn’t speak to each other.”
Despite the communication challenges, Ahrens said, California continues to be a leader in harm reduction when it comes to old cannabis convictions.
“They’re doing the affirmative work of expunging convictions, and they’re reducing felony convictions to misdemeanors instead of just expunging misdemeanor convictions.”
Getting a felony drug conviction reduced to a misdemeanor can help people even if they have other convictions, Ahrens said. “Just the weight of the number of convictions can trigger a number of things, from police being willing to arrest you, to bail determinations and sentencing.”
When Californians voted to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in 2016, the measure known as Proposition 64 eliminated several cannabis-related crimes on the books and applied retroactively.
But those eligible to get their pot-related felonies reduced to misdemeanors or their lower-level offenses wiped out had no straightforward mechanism to do so. Criminal-justice advocates said the process could be difficult and expensive, which made it improbable that the most vulnerable people would be able to take advantage of the change.
For years, a felony drug conviction could make someone ineligible for food and shelter benefits, and a misdemeanor drug record could hinder a person’s ability to get a new job or housing.
Ahrens said drug convictions, even when they’re decades old, can carry a greater stigma than other crimes.
“If you have a landlord or employer or a job where you’re in charge of looking after someone’s children and they’re going to background-check you, people may have concerns” about an old drug-related charge the way they wouldn’t about an old trespassing charge.
L.A. native Abigail Cuevas and her twin sister, Noemy, grew up surrounded by people she saw adversely affected by cannabis-related convictions — from college classmates who were ineligible for federal financial aid to street vendors who sold weed to afford food.
“People in our community would sell because they needed to feed their kids, fill plates on their table that night,” said Cuevas. “Or they were using it for medical purposes.”
Cuevas, who works in the cannabis industry, observed how those with drug records continued to face hurdles to better housing and employment while newcomers to L.A. — often White ones — were cashing in on California’s newly legal cannabis market.
It’s unclear how and when people eligible under Monday’s announcement by the district attorney’s office will be notified. Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the office, said it has no set timeline.
“Our office is confident that these cases will be dismissed. We continue to work with the court and the public defender’s office to ensure the convictions are dismissed,” Risling told The Post in an email. He said affected individuals won’t be required to take additional steps, but he and Carbajal of the Social Impact Center said people should check with the public defender’s office.
Jeannette Zanipatin, the California director for the nonprofit Drug Policy Alliance, said the announcement from Gascón’s office represents an important shift in the approach some jurisdictions are taking toward people who use or sell drugs.
“It’s significant in that we’re treating people with old convictions from a harm-reduction approach, a public health approach and not an enforcement approach,” she told The Post. “As big of a county as L.A. is, to make this statement is significant.”
