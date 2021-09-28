About 450 people were packed at the field in Georgetown, Mass., less than 10 miles from the New Hampshire border. The Wolves were about 90 minutes from their school’s campus in the Boston suburbs. What was supposed to be a routine night of high school football devolved into one of chaos, so much so that referees had to cancel the game after a fight between players. McGinnis and his assistant coaches are alleging the melee broke out over the racial slurs Royals players repeatedly hurled at the Wolves throughout the game while referees and the Royals’ coaches did nothing to stop it.