“You know we will never sleep one night until we get you home,” Marcano’s aunt Pia Scarbriel Henry said at a news conference on Monday. “We cherish you. You are the family’s princess.”
Police later found that someone had entered Marcano’s apartment on Friday afternoon with a master key fob issued to the maintenance department, though she had not put in any work orders or requests. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for burglary for one of Marcano’s co-workers, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, who had access to the key fob as a member of the apartment maintenance staff.
Police said they had reason to believe Caballero harbored unrequited affection for Marcano, who had rejected his advances.
“He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya,” Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina said at the news conference on Monday. “This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya.”
Before police could arrest Caballero, they instead found his body inside the Camden Club Apartments in unincorporated Longwood, a suburb of Orlando, on Monday morning. Police also found Caballero’s silver Ford Fusion parked nearby.
Mina said the cause of death appeared to be suicide. The death investigation is being led by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
“He had been dead for quite some time, is my understanding,” Mina said on Monday, without specifying what day he died.
Mina identified Caballero as a person of interest in Marcano’s disappearance on Monday.
Marcano joined the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments staff in July to assist with student move-in efforts. The apartments provide off-campus housing about one mile from the University of Central Florida.
The apartment staff said in a statement on Monday that Marcano had last been seen in jeans, a black hoodie and a red T-shirt with a logo for Preiss Co., a company that manages student housing, including at the Arden Villas.
“We also ask that you continue to keep Miya’s friends and [family] in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to navigate this difficult situation,” the apartment building’s Facebook post stated.
Marcano’s family swiftly reported her missing on Friday evening, and deputies began scouring the apartment complex for clues.
The responding deputies interviewed Caballero at the apartment complex, where he appeared to “try to provide some basic information,” Mina said on Monday. Caballero told those deputies that he had last seen Marcano around 3 p.m. on Friday.
“[It] didn’t appear that he was a suspect at that time,” the sheriff added.
Detectives eventually found that a maintenance key fob had been used to open Marcano’s apartment door on Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., just before she was set to return home for the day. The sheriff said that detectives discovered “suspicious” items inside the apartment that led the agency to deploy 30 detectives to work the case.
“Her disappearance is suspicious, and our detectives and her family members, obviously, suspect foul play,” Mina said on Monday. “Her family raised this level of alarm and concern knowing Miya, she would never not be in contact with them. She would never turn off her phone, obviously, never let her phone battery drain completely down.”
Mina encouraged anyone who may have seen Marcano or Caballero since Friday to share that information with police. He also encouraged anyone who may have seen Caballero’s silver Ford Fusion to call in.
“We need anyone who recognizes Miya’s face to call law enforcement immediately if they have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem,” the sheriff said.