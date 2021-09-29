Data from nearly 12,600 people who received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna showed that side effects — which were described as mostly being mild to moderate, and occurring the day after vaccination — were prevalent at similar rates to those from a second vaccine dose during the regular course.
About 3.4 million people have already received a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine since Aug. 13, according to the CDC. During the period the data was drawn from, Aug. 12 to Sept. 19, third doses were recommended for immunocompromised people, though the study’s authors noted that people who were not immunocompromised probably were also included.
Uptake of boosters is expected to be strong with 1 million Americans already having scheduled appointments to receive their third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, now that it’s also been authorized for older people, workers in high-risk jobs and people with underlying medical conditions, according to a White House briefing on Tuesday.
Here’s what to know
Fauci says three shots will be the ‘optimal regimen’ of covid vaccination
Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that he believes a booster shot for the mRNA coronavirus vaccines will be part of the “proper, complete regimen.”
“Ultimately I believe that the optimal regimen for the vaccine for the mRNAs is going to include that third booster shot,” he said at the Atlantic Festival. He said that while it is not yet clear whether people will need a booster shot every year, third doses will be crucial.
While the vaccines have been successful, booster shots will be important as immunity wanes, Fauci said. He called “breakthrough infections” an “unfortunate terminology,” because the phrasing makes it seem as though the vaccines have failed, he said.
“If the vaccine prevents you from getting sick, prevents you from losing work time, prevents you from getting to the hospital and prevents you from dying — that’s a really, really successful vaccine, even if you have a breakthrough infection,” he said.
Asked whether the United States focused too much on vaccination over other methods to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Fauci advocated for easily attainable at-home testing.
“Just the fact that we have very highly effective and safe vaccines should not make us move away from the intensity of testing,” he said. “Testing is going to be very important, particularly when you have a virus in which you will have breakthrough infections.”
Flying with kids: 6 questions about mask rules, answered
Mask rules — now backed up by a Transportation Security Administration mandate — continue to be a stress point for parents of young children. Kids under 2 don’t have to wear one (and shouldn’t, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says). But once they turn 2, it’s a different story.
“Anyone over 2, boom: You have to wear a mask,” said Hassan, who has written about the rules on U.S. and foreign airlines.
More than a year after airlines first introduced mask policies, families are still running into trouble. Earlier this month, a woman who said on social media that her son had never worn a mask before was forced to leave a plane before takeoff when the boy couldn’t keep his face covered.