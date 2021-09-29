The side effects Americans experienced from a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine are similar to those from a second dose, according to a study on Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The research provides an insight into the safety of additional vaccine shots as the United States rolls out a booster regimen program for older adults and workers in high-risk jobs.

Data from nearly 12,600 people who received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna showed that side effects — which were described as mostly being mild to moderate, and occurring the day after vaccination — were prevalent at similar rates to those from a second vaccine dose during the regular course.

About 3.4 million people have already received a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine since Aug. 13, according to the CDC. During the period the data was drawn from, Aug. 12 to Sept. 19, third doses were recommended for immunocompromised people, though the study’s authors noted that people who were not immunocompromised probably were also included.

Uptake of boosters is expected to be strong with 1 million Americans already having scheduled appointments to receive their third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, now that it’s also been authorized for older people, workers in high-risk jobs and people with underlying medical conditions, according to a White House briefing on Tuesday.

