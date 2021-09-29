But the Makah Tribe may well be allowed to hunt again. An administrative law judge last week issued a 156-page recommendation to the U.S. Department of Commerce, arguing the tribe should be granted a waiver under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, a 1972 law that prohibits the killing of whales and other marine mammals. The hunts would have a “negligible” impact on the overall gray whale population, which is estimated between 21,000 to 25,000, the judge concluded. A final decision rests with an administrator in the National Marine Fisheries Service, a branch of the Commerce Department.