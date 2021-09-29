“It turns out a hospital is the perfect place for a serial killer to hide,” Smith County District Jacob Putnam said in his opening arguments, according to the Associated Press.
Davis, 37, has pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder and aggravated assault. His trial in Tyler, Tex., began on Tuesday.
Davis’s lawyer, Phillip Hayes, said in court that his client was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“Those four people did die, and they died in the hospital,” Hayes said, according to KYTX. “I don’t know if there’s any evidence to show that it was foul play. But they did pass away.”
Davis, of Hallsville, Tex., was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for five years before he was fired in February 2018. He spent a few years on the night staff in the cardiovascular intensive care unit.
From June 2017 to January 2018, investigators said, Davis injected air into at least seven patients recovering from heart surgery. On several occasions, he can be seen on surveillance footage entering the rooms of some of patients moments before their medical conditions worsened, according to his arrest affidavit. Investigators also confirmed through hospital records that Davis was working the nights of all seven incidents.
One patient, Christopher Greenaway, 47, had been in stable condition when he was transported to Davis’s floor, according to court documents. At around 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2017, the nurse assigned to Greenaway asked Davis to keep an eye on his patients while he went to lunch.
When the nurse returned about 30 minutes later, he heard code sounds coming from Greenaway’s room. The patient was brain dead, according to the affidavit. He died two days later.
Investigators found that circumstances surrounding Greenaway’s death was consistent with that of another victim — then-58-year-old Joseph Kalina.
Security footage captured Davis going into Kalina’s room at about 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2018, and leaving one minute later, according to the affidavit. Three minutes passed before Kalina suddenly took a turn for the worse. Despite having been in stable condition after surgery, his heart rate plummeted while his blood pressure spiked to dangerous levels, doctors said.
The damage was done. Kalina’s MRI exam two days after the incident showed “a significantly altered appearance involving the brain.” He was no longer able to speak or feed himself. He died last year.
A nurse questioned Davis on Jan. 25 about the oxygen in Kalina’s arterial line. Davis lied, investigators said, and told the nurse that he was in the room to try to fix a problem with the patient’s IV pump.
On Feb. 8, 2018, hospital staff met with the Tyler Police Department to inform detectives of the several unexpected deaths and medical emergencies, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported. A week later, Davis was fired from the hospital. His nursing license was suspended that March.
The Tyler Police Department consulted with several medical professionals to ensure that the deaths and assaults on the patients were connected, court documents showed. Each expert confirmed that the patients suffered from air embolisms in the brain.
John W. Ralston, a forensic pathologist, said the evidence proved that the air bubbles were “deliberate.”
“The manner of death is homicide,” he wrote, according to court documents.
Davis was arrested on April 10, 2018, and is being held in Smith County Jail on $8.75 million bond, according to the Morning Telegraph. Prosecutors expect the trial to last four to six weeks.
Davis faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of the capital murder charges.