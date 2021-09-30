More than 125,000 confirmed covid-19 cases have been recorded among pregnant people as of Monday, including more than 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths, government data showed. Twenty-two of those deaths were in August, the highest monthly total in the pandemic, the CDC added.
Here’s what to know
Montgomery County Council considers mandating coronavirus vaccine for county workers
The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would mandate coronavirus vaccinations for county employees with few exemptions, eliciting sharp pushback from employee unions and County Executive Marc Elrich (D).
Spearheaded by at-large council members Hans Riemer and Will Jawando, the bill, if passed, would require that some 9,000 county employees provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated or face possible termination.
Those unable to be vaccinated because of medical conditions would have to receive approval from the human resources department to continue working.
Beijing Olympics will allow some in-person fans, but only from mainland China
Beijing Olympics organizers are planning to allow spectators to attend at least some events at the 2022 Winter Games, but tickets will be sold only to residents of mainland China, the International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday.
China had been expected to allow fans at the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics, something Tokyo officials did not permit at the Summer Games this year, citing concerns over rising coronavirus infections in a country with low vaccination rates. Wednesday’s announcement did not offer specifics about which events would have fans, saying details remain under discussion.
The announcement also offered some details about Beijing Olympics organizers’ plan to create a bubble that it called a “closed-loop management system.” In this plan, anyone arriving at the Olympics — including athletes and coaches — will enter the closed loop at the airport and be confined to a system of hotels, villages, training centers and competition venues fed by buses and trains dedicated only to the Olympics.