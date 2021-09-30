More than 125,000 confirmed covid-19 cases have been recorded among pregnant people as of Monday, including more than 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths, government data showed. Twenty-two of those deaths were in August, the highest monthly total in the pandemic, the CDC added.
Here’s what to know
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories from around the globe from news service reports.
- Hong Kong lawmakers have outlawed insulting the Chinese flag, including a trend that saw some people online replace the five stars on the flag with five “virus shapes” in an apparent attempt to blame China for the pandemic, Bloomberg reported.
- Malaysia has mandated that all federal government employees must get vaccinated, with only limited exceptions for health grounds. The country aims to immunize 80 percent of its population by year end.
- In Ukraine, covid cases are soaring with the number of new daily infections at almost 12,000 over the past 24 hours, the first time since April, health ministry data showed. The government has imposed tighter social restrictions in recent weeks.
- The Pan American Health Organization, an arm of the World Health Organization, said it is in advanced talks with vaccine makers, among them China’s Sinovac, to buy millions of additional shots for its member states.
- Slovenia temporarily suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, while it investigates the death of a 20-year-old woman, its health ministry said.
White House moves to shield pandemic response if the government shuts down
The Biden administration is striving to insulate the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic from a shutdown that looms if Congress cannot agree on a plan to keep the government funded past midnight Thursday.
Federal regulators would continue their review of coronavirus vaccines and treatments, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would pursue its pandemic-related responsibilities, including tracking cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to interviews and a contingency staffing plan issued by the White House’s budget office.
And while the National Institutes of Health would keep only one-fourth of its nearly 5,000 staff in their jobs, the government’s main engine of biomedical research would “continue to support priority covid-19 research and development, grants research and oversight and contracting activities,” according to an administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.
Aladdin the Musical cancels show over covid-19 cases one day after reopening
Aladdin the Musical canceled its show in New York City on Wednesday evening after some of its members tested positive for covid-19. The musical had only completed one performance after reopening on Tuesday.
The Broadway show said in a statement that “through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough covid-19 cases have been detected within the company," referring to infections in people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. It did not specify how many cases were found. The production said it would provide information about future shows on Thursday.
The musical had celebrated its return to Broadway after an 18-month hiatus because of the pandemic, but the positive cases on Wednesday highlighted the difficulties faced by the entertainment industry as it seeks to rebuild after the pandemic.
New York City is averaging around 1,400 new cases each day, according to city data, with a test positivity rate of about 3 percent — a rate that signals outbreaks can be controlled due to adequate testing, experts say.
Covid-19 memorial in D.C. gives Americans a place to reconcile their loss
The messages are short. Succinct. Devastating.
“Fly with the angels, Peggy.”
“To my aunt, one of my favorite humans. We miss you.”
“I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to make you proud. Te amo grandpa.”
“Sue Kaye Ziemann fought and beat leukemia, but covid took her too soon.”
Walking through the hundreds of thousands of white flags blanketing 20 acres of the National Mall to honor the Americans who have died of covid-19, visitors stop to write a few words of farewell on the flags themselves. They are goodbyes that many never had a chance to say in person. It is an intimate goodbye. And a national one.
Friends, families and other relatives of covid victims have made their way from all corners of the country to see “In America: Remember,” a public art installation by Maryland artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, which honors the more than 680,000 people in the United States who have died because of the coronavirus. Each flag in the exhibit, which continues through Saturday on the grounds surrounding the Washington Monument, represents a life taken.
Montgomery County Council considers mandating coronavirus vaccine for county workers
The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would mandate coronavirus vaccinations for county employees with few exemptions, eliciting sharp pushback from employee unions and County Executive Marc Elrich (D).
Spearheaded by at-large council members Hans Riemer and Will Jawando, the bill, if passed, would require that some 9,000 county employees provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated or face possible termination.
Those unable to be vaccinated because of medical conditions would have to receive approval from the human resources department to continue working.
Beijing Olympics will allow some in-person fans, but only from mainland China
Beijing Olympics organizers are planning to allow spectators to attend at least some events at the 2022 Winter Games, but tickets will be sold only to residents of mainland China, the International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday.
China had been expected to allow fans at the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics, something Tokyo officials did not permit at the Summer Games this year, citing concerns over rising coronavirus infections in a country with low vaccination rates. Wednesday’s announcement did not offer specifics about which events would have fans, saying details remain under discussion.
The announcement also offered some details about Beijing Olympics organizers’ plan to create a bubble that it called a “closed-loop management system.” In this plan, anyone arriving at the Olympics — including athletes and coaches — will enter the closed loop at the airport and be confined to a system of hotels, villages, training centers and competition venues fed by buses and trains dedicated only to the Olympics.