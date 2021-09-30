The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a call for “urgent action” recommending those who are pregnant get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The health body said immunization rates among that population lagged, as covid-linked deaths among pregnant people reach their highest levels yet during the pandemic.

In a health advisory released Wednesday, the CDC said it recommends coronavirus vaccines “before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination outweigh known or potential risks.” It said its advice applies to “people who are pregnant, recently pregnant … who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future.”

More than 125,000 confirmed covid-19 cases have been recorded among pregnant people as of Monday, including more than 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths, government data showed. Twenty-two of those deaths were in August, the highest monthly total in the pandemic, the CDC added.

Here’s what to know

