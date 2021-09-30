Concerns over Capitol security have repeatedly come up since the riot. In May, a $1.9 billion proposal to beef up security at the Capitol narrowly passed the House by just one vote, with several Democrats rejecting it and Republicans unanimously balking at the hefty price tag. Meanwhile, a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot issued subpoenas this week to 11 people involved in the planning of the pro-Trump rallies that preceded the insurrection. The committee has also subpoenaed two Trump White House officials, including the former president’s longtime adviser Stephen K. Bannon.