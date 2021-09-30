The division deployed extensively to Iraq and Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Members of the division, including Green, participated in the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan last month, though officials say they don’t believe Green’s recent mission was the primary reason for his death.
Thomas, a 21-year-old native of Cedar Hill, Tex., was a signal support system specialist, while Green, a 24-year-old from Barstow, Calif., was an infantryman. Tapueluelu, 26, and hailing from Tukwila, Washington, was an artilleryman.
The deaths are part of a grim trend of rising suicides among active duty servicemen and women. Deaths from suicides have increased for five years in a row, Pentagon data show. Last year, the military lost 385 active duty members to suicide, up from 267 people in 2015.
“Immediately when we have a situation when a soldier is suspected of taking their own life, we want to know the trigger … What didn’t we catch?” said Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., the division commander, in a statement.
If ruled to be suicides, the recent deaths would add to the estimated 30,000-plus current and veteran service members who took their lives after the United States intervened in Afghanistan in 2001, according to a recent report from the Watson Institute at Brown University. That figure is more than four times the 7,000 individuals killed in combat, according to the report.
“Too many veterans … die from suicide each year,” Rajeev Ramchand, a veterans’ issues expert at the Rand Corp., said during testimony before the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee last week. “I am convinced we can prevent many of these deaths.”
He said that the United States should act quicker in gathering mortality data for veterans, citing the months-long time delay in collecting and identifying suicide figures. He also advised collecting better data on firearm ownership among veterans, noting that 69 percent of veteran suicides in 2019 were committed with a gun, versus 48 percent for the general population.
Ramchand’s research indicates that the veteran suicide rate is significantly higher than that of the nonveteran population. Former service members aged between 18 to 34 have the highest risk of suicide, according to his research. The rate — 45.9 per 100,000 people in 2018 — was almost three times higher than that for nonveterans in the same age group.
The higher instance of suicide among veterans is likely to be due to their higher exposure to trauma, experience of survivor’s guilt, and the difficulty of adjusting back to civilian life, according to the Watson Institute report.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
