“The individuals stated they would not move,” he said. “So despite being told that they were blocking lanes, that it was illegal and that they need to leave, they refused.”
Five people were arrested and four vehicles were towed as a result, Barclay said.
The demonstration was organized by the Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All and the Movement for Citizenship for All, two groups advocating for immigrants’ rights and social justice.
Carrying banners emblazoned with the phrase “Papeles para todos,” or “Documents for all,” activists delivered speeches atop cars in English and Spanish, a live stream of the event shared on Facebook shows.
“One again, we’re showing how loving, courageous and fierce our immigrant families are showing to be in a time when our federal government was supposed to be standing up for our immigrant families and doing the exact opposite,” said an activist who identified herself as Adriana Garcia.
The protesters called on Vice President Harris and other top Democrats to overrule the decision to exclude immigration reform from the budget reconciliation process by Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, the nonpartisan interpreter of the Senate’s rules.
Democrats had hoped to pass the pathway legalizing millions of undocumented immigrants in the proposed $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. However, MacDonough found that doing so would be a “tremendous and enduring policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact” — warning that the move would “set a precedent” that could also expose any immigrant to losing their legal status.
According to a statement obtained by The Post, demonstrators planned to block the bridge for 20 minutes to represent the “20 years of broken promises” by lawmakers on granting citizenship to undocumented immigrants.
“The time to deliver economic justice, climate justice, and citizenship for all is now,” the statement reads. “An inclusive pathway to citizenship would boost the U.S. economy.”
But the Golden Gate Bridge was blockaded for about an hour, Barclay said. California Highway Patrol officers then proceeded to detain organizers and move them to Vista Point. The flow of traffic was restored by 8:30 a.m.
“We understand people want to get their message out and have their voice heard, but doing so on a freeway is not a safe or advisable place to do that,” Barclay said. “Obviously, it places them at risk and places other people at risk, too.”
As activists were being arrested by the police, one told a local outlet that protesting was “the only way we are going to be heard.”
“We have done everything. We have followed the rules. No one is listening to us,” Brenda Zendejas told KGO-TV as she was taken away in handcuffs.