Petitions to dismiss cases say that some of the largely non-English-speaking detainees were handed documents that said they decline appointed lawyers — told to sign without having the papers explained in their native language. Court filings also argue that authorities violated migrants’ rights by moving them up to hundreds of miles away from their counties of arrest, “hours away from people able to provide help.” With more than 650 migrants in the first converted prison — Briscoe Unit in the tiny town of Dilley — authorities have started to send people to a second state prison: Segovia Unit in Edinburg, Tex.