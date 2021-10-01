Two days and “literally thousands of phone calls” later, Saccoccia took to Twitter to tell people to stop ringing his cell.
“I gave my number out in Toronto and specifically said it was for people who either need help, or people, more importantly, that have the resources to actually help make a difference,” Saccoccia said. “It wasn’t so people could call me every five seconds and ask me the exact same question that I’ve already answered a million times.”
Saccoccia, who shares baseless claims about the coronavirus, said public health measures enacted during the pandemic are meant to “enslave” people. He has repeatedly called into question the safety of the coronavirus vaccines, referring to them on Saturday in front of the Toronto Eaton Centre as “an experimental death jab.”
Data from the hundreds of millions of coronavirus vaccines administered around the world have been studied for safety. Studies and data also show fully immunized people are far less likely to be hospitalized with severe covid infections than those who are unvaccinated.
Saccoccia said he was unhappy with questions from “lazy, weak people” who called after he gave out his number. “If you’re going to call me and ask me what to do about a vaccine mandate at your job or anywhere else, I’m just going to hang up on you because I already answered that question a hundred thousand times.”
He could not be reached at the number he gave out on Saturday and did not respond to a request for comment submitted to his website. Saccoccia tweeted on Wednesday that he made the video asking telling people not to call him with “stupid questions” because he gets upset when Canadians “show weakness.”
A man who went on a racist rant gave out his address and said come ‘see me.’ More than 100 protesters did.
Saccoccia has participated in protests regularly during the global coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 4.7 million people worldwide. He has been arrested after police said he violated travel quarantine requirements and charged with threatening Canadian politicians. The Toronto Sun reported that “none of the allegations against him have been tested in court.”
Wearing a black tank top with block letters reading “Just Say No” on Saturday, Saccoccia told vaccine protesters “everyone in the world” now had his phone number.
“Everyone in the world knows I have a plan against this government,” he said.
The protest, where people chanted “no vaccine passports” and “freedom,” resulted in two arrests. A 29-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were both charged with assault, according to the Toronto Police Service. Protesters were denied access to the mall at Eaton Centre by security staff. One security guard was assaulted, police said.
At a rally in Ontario on Sunday, where Saccoccia again referred to a vaccine passport requirement as slavery, he said he was being blamed for unmasked people going into the Eaton Centre in Toronto.
“That’s literally what they’re trying to push now,” he said. “Why? Because they arrested me 14 times, I’m out on eight bails, and I haven’t committed one crime. So they’ve run out of reasons to try to arrest me.”