The state’s mandate has not been without protest — some doctors, nurses and other providers filed law suits, arguing that the state didn’t provide sufficient exemptions. However, the rise in vaccination rates suggests that New York has so far succeeded in rolling out the requirement without bringing about severe staffing shortages.
New York was the state with the earliest vaccination deadline for health-care workers and its experience will be watched closely by other states that have instituted vaccine mandates for the sector.
School boards are ‘under an immediate threat,’ organization says in request for federal help
At a school board meeting in Illinois, a man was arrested after allegedly striking an education official. At another in Virginia, one man was arrested for making a physical threat, a second was issued a citation for trespassing and a third was injured. And at other meetings in states such as Washington, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Tennessee, school board members have had to adjourn early after being confronted by angry mobs.
Citing those incidents and a host of others, an organization representing tens of thousands of school officials across the United States appealed to President Biden for help dealing with a wave of threats of violence and acts of intimidation. In a Wednesday letter addressed directly to the president, the National School Boards Association said furor directed at education leaders over mask mandates and critical race theory necessitated a response from the federal government.
“America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat," wrote National School Boards Association President Viola M. Garcia and interim executive director and CEO Chip Slaven.
Amid lawsuit, Montgomery County schools will allow religious exemption for staff coronavirus vaccine mandate
Maryland’s largest school system said Thursday it will allow religious exemptions for its coronavirus vaccine mandate for teachers and other school staff.
The announcement came two days after an employee from Montgomery County Public Schools filed a lawsuit alleging the school system had infringed on his First Amendment rights by not allowing a religious exemption to opt out of receiving a coronavirus vaccine.
The school system first announced in August that it would require its 24,000 employees to get a coronavirus vaccine or be tested weekly. But earlier this month, the school board tightened the requirement to remove the test option and said all employees must show proof of getting a vaccine shot by Thursday.