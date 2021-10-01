The state’s mandate has not been without protest — some doctors, nurses and other providers filed lawsuits, arguing that the state didn’t provide sufficient exemptions. However, the rise in vaccination rates suggests that New York has so far succeeded in rolling out the requirement withoutcausing severe staffing shortages.
New York was the state with the earliest vaccination deadline for health-care workers, and its experience will be watched closely by other states that have instituted vaccine mandates for the sector.
Here’s what to know
Flu shot safe to take alongside coronavirus vaccine, U.K. study says
Preliminary results from a U.K. study this week show that it is safe to get a vaccine against the flu and a vaccine against the coronavirus at the same time.
“By conducting this study we have been able to establish that it is possible to protect people from both COVID-19 and flu at the same appointment,” said Rajeka Lazarus, an infectious-disease expert and the chief investigator for the trial. She described it as “a really positive step” that could lead to fewer appointments and reduce the burden on health-care systems.
The British ComFluCOV study, led by the University of Bristol, looked at 679 individuals in England and Wales and analyzed the impact of the flu shot alongside the Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines. It reported “mainly mild to moderate” side effects and no negative impacts on the immune response produced by either vaccine when both were given on the same day.
The results appear to chime with advice in the United States, where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that in general coronavirus vaccines “may be administered without regard to timing of other vaccines.” However, the CDC advises that if multiple vaccines are administered at the same time, each injection should be given at a different site i.e. opposite arms.
“It’s like protecting yourself against a bee and a wasp, both of which can sting you,” William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, previously told The Washington Post in an interview. “You’ve got to protect yourself against each one separately.”
Countries are bracing for flu season this fall, which traditionally puts extra pressure on health systems that are already stretched by the covid crisis. While mask-wearing and social distancing helped to tamper flu cases last year, health officials have warned that the lack of exposure last year means people could be a little more vulnerable this time around.
Australia to ease travel ban in November, shedding ‘Hermit Kingdom’ tag
SYDNEY — Australia will drop some restrictions on international travel in November, easing one of the world’s longest covid border closures.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Friday that the country would reopen its mostly shut international border next month, ending more than 18 months of restrictions that earned the Pacific nation the nicknames of “Fortress Australia” and the “Hermit Kingdom,” and left tens of thousands of Australians stuck overseas.
Morrison said fully vaccinated Australians will be able to travel overseas once their state or territory inoculates 80 percent of its eligible population — a target some states are on track to hit this month — but that unvaccinated Australians will have to wait.
School boards are ‘under an immediate threat,’ organization says in request for federal help
At a school board meeting in Illinois, a man was arrested after allegedly striking an education official. At another in Virginia, one man was arrested for making a physical threat, a second was issued a citation for trespassing and a third was injured. And at other meetings in states such as Washington, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Tennessee, school board members have had to adjourn early after being confronted by angry mobs.
Citing those incidents and a host of others, an organization representing tens of thousands of school officials across the United States appealed to President Biden for help dealing with a wave of threats of violence and acts of intimidation. In a Wednesday letter addressed directly to the president, the National School Boards Association said furor directed at education leaders over mask mandates and critical race theory necessitated a response from the federal government.
“America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat,” wrote National School Boards Association President Viola M. Garcia and interim executive director and CEO Chip Slaven.
Amid lawsuit, Montgomery County schools will allow religious exemption for staff coronavirus vaccine mandate
Maryland’s largest school system said Thursday it will allow religious exemptions for its coronavirus vaccine mandate for teachers and other school staff.
The announcement came two days after an employee from Montgomery County Public Schools filed a lawsuit alleging the school system had infringed on his First Amendment rights by not allowing a religious exemption to opt out of receiving a coronavirus vaccine.
The school system first announced in August that it would require its 24,000 employees to get a coronavirus vaccine or be tested weekly. But earlier this month, the school board tightened the requirement to remove the test option and said all employees must show proof of getting a vaccine shot by Thursday.