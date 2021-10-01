A New York state mandate that took effect this week, requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus, has boosted the immunization rates of care providers, to the relief of officials who had worried that the order could lead to mass walkouts and staff shortages.

As of Wednesday, 87 percent of hospital staff were fully vaccinated, up from 84 percent the previous week, the state reported. Between 89 and 92 percent of staff working in hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, it added.

The state’s mandate has not been without protest — some doctors, nurses and other providers filed lawsuits, arguing that the state didn’t provide sufficient exemptions. However, the rise in vaccination rates suggests that New York has so far succeeded in rolling out the requirement withoutcausing severe staffing shortages.

New York was the state with the earliest vaccination deadline for health-care workers, and its experience will be watched closely by other states that have instituted vaccine mandates for the sector.

Here’s what to know

  • About a third of U.S. parents say they want to vaccinate their 5- to 11-year-old children “right away” once a vaccine is available for that age group, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported.
  • Getting a flu vaccine alongside a coronavirus vaccine is safe, according to a British study, resulting in only mild or moderate side effects.
  • Adults with a disability are less likely to have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine but more likely to want the shot, according to an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.