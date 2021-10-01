The lawsuit comes at a moment of national reckoning over the sexual abuse of women and girls by their coaches, mentors and others in powerful roles. A growing body of civil court cases and criminal filings have zeroed in on serial misconduct by high-profile figures in sports, performing arts and other spheres who use their positions to take advantage of those around them, often inflicting lasting trauma on their victims. The problem has drawn attention from Congress, which heard testimony this month from top gymnasts who described sexual abuse by the former U.S. team doctor, Larry Nassar, and blasted law enforcement for failing to take their claims seriously.