The lawsuit comes at a moment of national reckoning over the sexual abuse of women and girls by their coaches, mentors and others in powerful roles. A growing body of civil court cases and criminal filings have zeroed in on serial misconduct by high-profile figures in sports, performing arts and other spheres who use their positions to take advantage of those around them, often inflicting lasting trauma on their victims. The problem has drawn attention from Congress, which heard testimony this month from top gymnasts who described sexual abuse by the former U.S. team doctor, Larry Nassar, and blasted law enforcement for failing to take their claims seriously.
Dusty Button and Mitchell Taylor Button, who goes by several different aliases, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment at publicly listed phone numbers. An attorney representing them, Marc Randazza, did not respond to requests for comment Thursday. The couple’s defense team has previously denied the allegations. “We look forward to clearing both of their names in court,” Randazza told CNN this week.
An attorney for the plaintiffs, Sigrid McCawley, said she expects more people to come forward as the case continues.
“As often happens in these cases, once a survivor is strong enough to go public, you’ll find other people who are familiar with the circumstances reach out,” McCawley said in an interview Thursday. “I think we’re going to see an avalanche of people going forward who have been exposed to these individuals and have been abused by them.”
The case was originally filed over the summer against Mitchell Taylor Button in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada and named Dusty Button as a “non-party co-conspirator.” It was updated Sept. 23 to include additional plaintiffs and new allegations, and to name Dusty Button as a defendant.
Before the complaint was expanded, the Buttons’ defense team sought to dismiss the lawsuit. They said in court papers that Mitchell Taylor Button denied the allegations made by the original plaintiffs and said that many of the claims must be thrown out because the statute of limitations had expired — an argument the dancers’ attorneys dispute. Defense attorneys also said other parts of the filings needed to be removed because they involved accusations from third parties.
According to the latest complaint, the abuse began in 2007, when Mitchell Taylor Button was a private dance instructor in Florida, and spanned multiple states. Court papers portray him as a serial predator who used violent threats and emotional manipulation to control and silence his alleged victims. After the couple married in the early 2010s, they preyed on dancers in the Boston Ballet’s orbit, threatening to undermine their careers or harm their families if they disobeyed them, according to the complaint.
One plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe 100, alleged that she met the Buttons in 2014 when she was a minor and involved with a contemporary dance company that rented studio space from the Boston Ballet. According to the complaint, the couple promised to help boost her career, grow her social media following and get her into prestigious dance conventions.
One evening, she alleged in court papers, the Buttons forced her to drink alcohol at a party and possibly drugged her, then took her to a room in their apartment that had “an arsenal of guns hanging on the wall.” There, Dusty Button held her down while Mitchell Taylor Button raped her, according to the complaint.
“At one point, Dusty had a gun in her hand,” the complaint says. “Jane 100 was terrified.”
Jane 100 has since abandoned her professional dance career and has experienced panic attacks, suicidal thoughts and an eating disorder, according to the complaint.
Another dancer alleges she, too, was repeatedly raped and abused by the Buttons after befriending them in 2017. At the time, Dusty Button was a principal ballerina with the Boston Ballet and the dancer was an apprentice.
In a statement, the Boston Ballet said it supported the dancer “bravely coming forward, sharing her experience to protect others, and seeking accountability and justice.”
“The Ballet will continue to do everything in its power to create and promote a safe and supportive culture for its students, dancers, staff, and community,” the statement read.
The company added that Dusty Button’s employment with the Boston Ballet was “terminated” in May 2017 but didn’t specify why. She had been there since 2012. A spokeswoman declined to comment on the pending litigation.
Other alleged abuse of underage girls by Mitchell Taylor Button occurred a few years before the couple landed in Massachusetts. According to the complaint, between 2007 and 2010, while teaching dance in Florida, he had unwanted sexual contact with two of his minor students. Around the same time, he allegedly groomed a 17-year-old dance student whom he later sexually abused and beat.
The lawsuit accuses the couple of federal sex trafficking and forced labor violations, and accuses Mitchell Taylor Button separately of assault, battery, false imprisonment and sexual exploitation of a minor.
“Young dancers are uniquely susceptible to sexual abuse. Dance training is characterized by physical intimacy and unequal power dynamics between students and teachers, which helps contribute to a pattern of exploitation and silence,” the complaint says. The Buttons “have been perpetuating this legacy of exploitation,” it says.