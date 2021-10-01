Thornburg has been charged in the killings of the three people — a 42-year-old man named David Lueras and two women police have not publicly identified. But the killings were not Thornburg’s first, he told police in an interview before his arrest on Monday, according to the affidavit. Thornburg said that, in May, he sacrificed his roommate by slicing his throat in Fort Worth and setting their home ablaze, the affidavit states. Police had been investigating the death of the roommate, 61-year-old Mark Jewell.