During his short tenure, nonetheless, the chief has managed to ruffle more than a few feathers. He has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to review the city’s internal affairs process and incidents of excessive use of force by officers. He has fired two high-ranking officers and demoted several supervisors, including the second-highest ranked female Black officer. And he angered the rank-and-file after telling the media officers should get vaccinated for the coronavirus or risk being fired.