“You know why the domestic assault code is there. It’s there to protect people,” Pratt says in the video, before police split up Petito and Laundrie for the night. “The reason why they don’t give us discretion on these things is because too many times women at risk want to go back to their abuser, they just wanted him to stop, they don’t want to have to be separated, they don’t want him to be charged, they don’t want him to go to jail, and then they end up getting worse and worse treatment and end up getting killed.”