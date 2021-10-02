Police have discovered what they believe is Miya Marcano’s body, Florida law enforcement officials announced Saturday.

Marcano, 19, missed a flight to Fort Lauderdale and stopped responding to her family’s calls and texts last week, family members said. They reported her missing Sept. 24.

After days of searching, what are believed to be Marcano’s remains were found Saturday morning in a wooded area near Tymber Skan apartments in Orlando, according to officials. Marcano’s family has been notified, Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina (D) said. The cause of death has not been determined.

Police said someone had entered Marcano’s apartment, where she also worked, the same day she stopped replying to family members’ calls.

A key fob used to get into the apartment belonged to the maintenance department, authorities said, though she had not submitted a maintenance request.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for one of Marcano’s co-workers, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, who they said would have had access to the key fob. Before he could be arrested, police found Caballero’s body in the Camden Club Apartments in a suburb of Orlando. The cause of his death appeared to be suicide, Mina, the sheriff, said Monday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.