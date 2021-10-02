Police said someone had entered Marcano’s apartment, where she also worked, the same day she stopped replying to family members’ calls.
A key fob used to get into the apartment belonged to the maintenance department, authorities said, though she had not submitted a maintenance request.
A maintenance man broke into a woman’s apartment before she disappeared, police say. He was found dead days later.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant for one of Marcano’s co-workers, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, who they said would have had access to the key fob. Before he could be arrested, police found Caballero’s body in the Camden Club Apartments in a suburb of Orlando. The cause of his death appeared to be suicide, Mina, the sheriff, said Monday.
