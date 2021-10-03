“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get a ticket or potentially go to jail for a misdemeanor,” Sean Teare, chief of vehicular crimes with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said during a news conference. He added, “We’re talking about three individuals who were just out here working. They were out here doing their job.”
The incident began about 10:30 p.m. Friday, when the sergeant noticed the white sedan’s stunts while on routine patrol, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir said. The vehicle reached an estimated 60 miles per hour while trying to flee. When the sergeant caught up moments later, he came upon the horrific crash scene.
After striking the valet workers, the car barreled into a ditch and hit a “fixed object” before finally coming to a rest. The driver and his passenger were both injured. Paramedics took the two to a hospital for treatment. Bashir said their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Authorities had not named the driver or the three people killed as of Sunday. But a Houston-area high school identified one victim as a recent graduate, 18-year-old Fnan Measho. Bellaire High School said on Twitter that he was a “great person” and had been a member of the cross-country team.
Alamdar Shabbir Hamdani, a parent whose son is also on the team, described Measho as funny and personable, the child of a “classic immigrant story” who worked all through high school and was close with his family.
“He just literally was the guy who walked in and you always knew where Fnan was because you couldn’t miss that personality,” he said.
An online fundraiser for Measho’s family said he was attending the University of Houston-Downtown with dreams of becoming a police officer. He always wanted to help the city “he loved so much,” it added.
Investigators combed over the scene after the crash and were working to determine whether the driver was intoxicated. They said he is expected to face charges carrying the potential of life in prison.
“When this individual struck those three valets, he went from a felony evading arrest to a felony murder,” Teare said. “That’s a third-degree felony, up to three charges of first-degree felony.”
He pledged justice for the victims’ loved ones, saying they would “prosecute this individual to the fullest extent of the law because this is completely unacceptable.” The driver, Teare said, “just snatched three peoples’ lives for no reason.”
The restaurant Prospect Park South released a statement Saturday confirming that the three valets worked at the venue.
“Please keep the families in your thoughts & prayers during this time,” it said in an Instagram post accompanying the statement.
Hamdani said his family was still processing the loss of Measho, grappling with a mixture of sadness and anger. “You’re like, why — and how — did this happen? Why to him?”
“It doesn’t even seem real that somebody that young would be no longer with us,” he said.
