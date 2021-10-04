The nation’s top infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci says the United States is “turning the corner” on the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic, as the White House touts a high weekend vaccination rate fueled by vaccine requirements and booster shots.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said on Twitter Sunday that the United States had topped a million vaccinations Saturday for the first time in weeks. More than 1.2 million doses were administered that day, according to data tracked by The Washington Post, with doses given last passing 1 million on Sept. 14.

“We certainly are turning the corner on this particular surge,” Fauci said in a Sunday interview on ABC News’s “This Week.”

But he warned — as more than a year and a half of the pandemic have proven — that even amid a turnaround, another surge may be on the horizon if vaccinations don’t ramp up.

“When you have 70 million people in the country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, that's the danger zone right there,” he said. “So it's within our capability to make sure that that turnaround that we're seeing, that very favorable and optimistic turnaround continues to go down, and doesn't do what we've seen multiple times before where it goes down, and then it comes back up.”

Here’s what to know

  • In a separate interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” Fauci cautioned that it was “too soon to tell” when asked if people would be able to safely gather for Christmas. “Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to get those- those cases down,” he said.
  • Federal authorities have charged a Veterans Affairs nurse with stealing authentic coronavirus vaccination cards from a Michigan Veterans Affairs hospital, along with vaccine lot numbers required to make the cards appear legitimate — and later reselling those cards for $150-$200, according to a criminal complaint.
  • Continued resistance to coronavirus vaccination among police officers and other first responders is particularly troubling and creates a different kind of threat, health experts say.