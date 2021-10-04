“We certainly are turning the corner on this particular surge,” Fauci said in a Sunday interview on ABC News’s “This Week.”
But he warned — as more than a year and a half of the pandemic have proven — that even amid a turnaround, another surge may be on the horizon if vaccinations don’t ramp up.
“When you have 70 million people in the country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, that's the danger zone right there,” he said. “So it's within our capability to make sure that that turnaround that we're seeing, that very favorable and optimistic turnaround continues to go down, and doesn't do what we've seen multiple times before where it goes down, and then it comes back up.”
Here’s what to know
Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins gets vaccinated, can play in home games
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that starting forward Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated. Until recently one of the NBA’s few remaining holdouts, Wiggins was in jeopardy of being forced to sit out his team’s home games this season under a San Francisco ordinance related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Andrew got vaccinated,” Kerr told reporters during a news conference. “He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it, and that will be the end of it. I’m not going to answer any questions beyond that.”
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories from around the globe from news service reports.
- Indonesia plans to reopen the airport in the resort island of Bali for international flights on Oct. 14, after closing it for more than a year because of the pandemic, the Associated Press reported.
- According to Reuters, Israel on Sunday increased pressure on its vaccinated citizens to get a booster shot by making only those who received their third dose eligible for a “green pass” allowing entry to restaurants, gyms and many other venues.
- AP reported that Dubai’s Expo 2020 acknowledged for the first time on Sunday that three workers had died of the coronavirus over the course of building the world fair during the pandemic.
- Thailand’s government is in talks with the Merck pharmaceutical company to buy 200,000 courses of the company’s experimental antiviral pill for coronavirus treatment, Reuters reported.
- The BBC reported that India’s top court has approved the government’s decision to pay 50,000 rupees ($674) as compensation for every covid-19 death.
VA hospital nurse charged with stealing and selling covid vaccination cards
When a person messaged Bethann Kierczak requesting coronavirus vaccine cards this spring, the registered nurse promised she would do her best, court records state.
Kierczak, a nurse at a Michigan Veterans Affairs hospital, had access to immunization records since she was responsible for administering the doses. But the requester, who is not identified in court records, needed 10 vaccine cards.
According to investigators, Kierczak explained that the request could take time because “this pharmacist seems to be a little protective of the cards, lol.”
Federal authorities have since charged Kierczak with stealing authentic coronavirus vaccination cards from the VA hospital — along with vaccine lot numbers required to make the cards appear legitimate — and later reselling those cards for $150 to $200, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in the U.S. Eastern District Court in Michigan.
Millions of Indian kids have been out of school for 18 months
NEW DELHI — Malls are open. Restaurants are packed. Markets are buzzing. As coronavirus cases plummet to their lowest levels in months, India’s lockdown feels increasingly like a thing of the past.
But 18 months after the country’s elementary school students were sent home in March 2020, tens of millions remain out of school.
In the United States, students began returning to school in August, even as the delta variant surge in parts of the country delayed openings. In India, schools for older children have gradually reopened in recent months, but elementary schools in more than a half-dozen states have not. In major cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, at one point the country’s coronavirus hot spots, they remain closed.
Education professionals warn that the break in education threatens decades of progress in raising literacy.
The summer surge has started to ebb, but delta remains a concern
The summer surge of coronavirus cases in the United States has started to ebb after exposing the grave danger the virus still poses in areas where large swaths of the population lack immunity.
A nationwide decline in new infections and hospitalizations is fueled by sharp drops in Southern states that were hit hard by the highly contagious delta variant. Hospital admissions nationwide crested above a weekly average of 100,000 in early September and are still at levels not seen since the winter, before vaccines were widely available. New infections plateaued in the first half of September, averaging above 150,000 daily, and are now on track to slip below 100,000.