“We certainly are turning the corner on this particular surge,” Fauci said in a Sunday interview on ABC News’s “This Week.”
But he warned — as proved over more than a year and a half of the pandemic — that even amid a turnaround, another surge may be on the horizon if vaccinations don’t ramp up.
“When you have 70 million people in the country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, that’s the danger zone right there,” he said. “So it’s within our capability to make sure that that turnaround that we’re seeing, that very favorable and optimistic turnaround, continues to go down and doesn’t do what we’ve seen multiple times before where it goes down, and then it comes back up.”
Here’s what to know
European regulator recommends vaccine booster shots for adults and the immunocompromised
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top drug regulator issued new guidance for coronavirus vaccine booster shots on Monday, recommending that immunocompromised people be given an additional dose at least 28 days after their second one and endorsing a third jab for some other adults six months after full inoculation.
Its guidance will allow boosters for a wider group of people than in the United States.
The European Medicines Agency guidelines are not binding — member states are allowed to ignore them and have done so — but they help set general standards among the bloc’s 27 nations and provide countries legal cover. The EMA’s official embrace of boosters puts the E.U. in the company of the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, which have all approved the additional shots.
At just over 400 words, the Monday bulletin was brief but specific, drawing a distinction between people with weakened immune systems and the general population. For immunocompromised people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the EMA recommended an extra dose roughly one month after the second.
“The recommendation comes after studies showed that an extra dose of these vaccines increased the ability to produce antibodies against the virus that causes covid-19 in organ transplant patients with weakened immune systems,” the EMA said in its guidance.
The EMA also recommended Pfizer booster shots six months after the second dose for people aged 18 and older, regardless of health condition. The agency said it was still “evaluating data to support a booster dose” for the Moderna vaccine in people with normal immune systems.
Some European countries have already pushed ahead with their booster shot campaigns, a controversial move as the bloc has already vaccinated more than 70 percent of its adults, while poorer countries, especially in Africa, struggle with shortages. The patchwork approach will also likely mean the difference within the E.U. will continue to grow.
In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not released advice on Moderna boosters, but officials have said the elderly and at-risk individuals who received those shots will probably need boosters. Current CDC guidance states that boosters should be available to Pfizer recipients aged 65 and older and to adults with underlying medical problems or who live or work in high-risk settings, which is more limited eligibility than the E.U. recommends.
95 percent of NYC schools staff vaccinated as mandate goes into effect
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that 95 percent of full-time Education Department employees are vaccinated against the coronavirus, including 96 percent of teachers and 99 percent of all school principals. The mayor’s update came as the city’s vaccine mandate for public school teachers and staff went into effect on Monday, allowing the city to remove them from payrolls if they had not gotten their shots.
NYC officials said unvaccinated staff have been put on unpaid leave and will be welcomed back if they comply with the mandate. Schools chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said Monday that some were “showing up this morning with vaccine cards.”
Unvaccinated staff without an approved exemption would be removed from the payroll beginning Monday, according to the city.
“As of today, all of the employees in our 1,600 schools are vaccinated and that is unprecedented,” de Blasio said.
Since the mandate was announced Aug. 23, de Blasio said more than 43,000 doses have been administered to public school employees.
“It means there’s an actual bubble of safety around our children in their school buildings beginning today and every day going forward,” Porter said during a Monday briefing. “With 100 percent of adults in buildings vaccinated, New York City schools are the safest places to be. Our incredible vaccination mandate made this possible.”
Porter said that for those who have not yet been vaccinated, “it’s never too late to get the lifesaving vaccine.”
“You are more than welcome to come back to work. Our students need you, our city needs you,” she said.
Several hundred Virginia health-care workers have been suspended or fired over coronavirus vaccine mandates
Several hundred hospital workers in Virginia have been suspended or have lost their jobs because they refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, as required by most major health-care systems.
The earliest vaccine mandates went into effect Sept. 1, with two other waves set for Oct. 18 and Nov. 1, according to a survey of hospital policies.
Across the country, health-care systems that have instituted mandates have seen some workers leave or be terminated over their refusal to get the shot, exacerbating a shortage in skilled nursing and bedside care.
Health-care systems in rural areas of Virginia, where there is generally more vaccine resistance, are being hit harder by an employee exodus over mandates than urban and suburban hospitals, which generally have larger staffs and are better able to withstand some unvaccinated employees leaving.
Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins gets vaccinated, can play in home games
Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that starting forward Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated. Until recently one of the NBA’s few remaining holdouts, Wiggins was in jeopardy of being forced to sit out his team’s home games this season under a San Francisco ordinance related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Andrew got vaccinated,” Kerr told reporters during a news conference. “He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it, and that will be the end of it. I’m not going to answer any questions beyond that.”
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories from around the globe from news service reports.
- Indonesia plans to reopen the airport in the resort island of Bali for international flights on Oct. 14, after closing it for more than a year because of the pandemic, the Associated Press reported.
- According to Reuters, Israel on Sunday increased pressure on its vaccinated citizens to get a booster shot by making only those who received their third dose eligible for a “green pass” allowing entry to restaurants, gyms and many other venues.
- AP reported that Dubai’s Expo 2020 acknowledged for the first time on Sunday that three workers had died of the coronavirus over the course of building the world fair during the pandemic.
- Thailand’s government is in talks with the Merck pharmaceutical company to buy 200,000 courses of the company’s experimental antiviral pill for coronavirus treatment, Reuters reported.
- The BBC reported that India’s top court has approved the government’s decision to pay 50,000 rupees ($674) as compensation for every covid-19 death.
VA hospital nurse charged with stealing and selling covid vaccination cards
When a person messaged Bethann Kierczak requesting coronavirus vaccine cards this spring, the registered nurse promised she would do her best, court records state.
Kierczak, a nurse at a Michigan Veterans Affairs hospital, had access to immunization records since she was responsible for administering the doses. But the requester, who is not identified in court records, needed 10 vaccine cards.
According to investigators, Kierczak explained that the request could take time because “this pharmacist seems to be a little protective of the cards, lol.”
Federal authorities have since charged Kierczak with stealing authentic coronavirus vaccination cards from the VA hospital — along with vaccine lot numbers required to make the cards appear legitimate — and later reselling those cards for $150 to $200, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in the U.S. Eastern District Court in Michigan.
Millions of Indian kids have been out of school for 18 months
NEW DELHI — Malls are open. Restaurants are packed. Markets are buzzing. As coronavirus cases plummet to their lowest levels in months, India’s lockdown feels increasingly like a thing of the past.
But 18 months after the country’s elementary school students were sent home in March 2020, tens of millions remain out of school.
In the United States, students began returning to school in August, even as the delta variant surge in parts of the country delayed openings. In India, schools for older children have gradually reopened in recent months, but elementary schools in more than a half-dozen states have not. In major cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, at one point the country’s coronavirus hot spots, they remain closed.
Education professionals warn that the break in education threatens decades of progress in raising literacy.
The summer surge has started to ebb, but delta remains a concern
The summer surge of coronavirus cases in the United States has started to ebb after exposing the grave danger the virus still poses in areas where large swaths of the population lack immunity.
A nationwide decline in new infections and hospitalizations is fueled by sharp drops in Southern states that were hit hard by the highly contagious delta variant. Hospital admissions nationwide crested above a weekly average of 100,000 in early September and are still at levels not seen since the winter, before vaccines were widely available. New infections plateaued in the first half of September, averaging above 150,000 daily, and are now on track to slip below 100,000.