Several other Floyd murals and tributes have been vandalized since the 46-year-old Black man was killed last May by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, prompting nationwide protests. Murals in Rochester, Minn.; Minneapolis; Houston; and Portland, Ore., as well as several other cities, have been defaced. At Duke University in March, someone printed out the toxicology report from Floyd’s autopsy and posted it next to a mural on campus.