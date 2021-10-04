The winning numbers Saturday were 28, 38, 42, 47, 52 and Powerball 1. While there was no grand-prize winner, more than 2.8 million tickets netted prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million. One ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all five white balls; 66 others matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot, the Associated Press reported.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit June 5, when someone in Florida purchased a ticket worth $285.6 million. The 40 subsequent drawings without a grand-prize winner mark a record streak for the game, lottery officials said.
Since Aug. 23, Powerball has been offering a third weekly drawing to increase jackpots more quickly. Tickets are sold for $2 per play in 45 U.S. states, along with D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are broadcast live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Prizes in eye-popping amounts often draw a rush of “jackpot chasers” — infrequent players who snatch up tickets on a whim, figuring, “Why not?” The amount then balloons. It’s all by design, with monster jackpots generating major public interest and drawing in more players.
“We had robust ticket sales through the weekend, and traditionally, we tend to see the majority of ticket purchases happen the day of a drawing,” Reardon said.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are extremely low, at 292.2 million to 1.
The biggest U.S. jackpot was $1.586 billion, split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016. On Jan. 22, someone in Michigan won the third-largest jackpot, worth $1.05 billion. Two days later, someone in Maryland won the sixth-largest, worth $731.1 million.
Read more: