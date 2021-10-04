The mother and son were among the many rioters to enter Pelosi’s office during the insurrection. Eight members of Pelosi’s staff reportedly barricaded themselves in a room for 2½ hours as rioters ransacked the office, pounded on doors and said they were searching for the speaker and her aides. One rioter, Richard “Bigo” Barnett, was infamously photographed lounging with his feet on a desk in Pelosi’s office. Barnett allegedly stole a piece of mail, a charge he denies, and left behind a quarter with a note addressed to Pelosi. He now faces multiple federal charges.