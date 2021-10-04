Days later, the documents add, the tipster agreed to help authorities with the investigation by sharing new messages and phone conversations in which the informant and Kierczak discussed the vaccine cards scheme. On one occasion, Kierczak delivered a blank vaccine card at no cost to the source’s address, the complaint states. Kierczak refused to fill out the vaccine card but verbally provided the manufacturer’s name, lot number and dates the vaccine doses would have been administered so the unnamed person could complete the card, the complaint adds.