The banner was not at the crash site, according to Canada’s Transportation Safety Board, leading authorities to believe it fell into the St. Lawrence River.
Authorities said they don’t know what caused the plane to catch fire or why the engine failed. Investigators sent the engine’s remains to a lab in Ottawa for examination.
“We haven’t ruled out anything,” said Chris Krepski, a spokesman for the TSB told the CBC.
It is unclear if the person who ordered the banner saw it in the sky and popped the question before the crash.
The incident is reminiscent of several other celebratory gestures that have turned deadly. In February, an expectant father in New York died after a device he was making with his brother to release pink or blue smoke at a gender reveal exploded unexpectedly. That same month, a man died at a Michigan baby shower after the parents-to-be fired off a novelty cannon. And in March, a small plane emitting a pink cloud for a gender reveal off the coast of Cancún, Mexico, crashed, killing both the pilot and co-pilot.
A plane dropped a pink cloud in gender-reveal stunt. Then it fell to the sea, killing two, authorities said.
The Montreal banner plane crash happened in the early evening on Saturday. The pilot, identified Monday by the CBC as Gian Piero Ciambella, left a small airport in the city at 5:46 p.m. About 15 minutes later, the TSB received reports of engine trouble, a spokesman told the CBC.
The 1974 Cessna 172 aircraft then made an emergency landing in Dieppe Park at around 6 p.m. The touchdown was not far from the site of the Osheaga Get Together music festival.
Montreal firefighters and police arrived soon after. A video shows first responders amid heavy smoke as they put out a fire at the scene of the crash. Scraps of the aircraft can be seen strewn about the grass.
The pilot is still in the hospital and authorities have not released the name of the deceased.
Ciambella, who owns an aerial advertising company, landed the same plane in an emergency situation in 2006. When the engine failed midflight, he was forced to touch down on a busy metropolitan street, according to the CBC. No one was injured.
He won an award for the lifesaving landing and achieving an “extraordinary piloting feat,” the CBC reported.
“What they did in 2006 on Park Avenue is they had suitable time to identify a landing spot,” John Gradek, an aviation expert, told CTV News. “In this case there wasn’t that much time and it was losing power, losing altitude.”
Even though it ended in tragedy, Ciambella’s emergency landing in the recent crash demonstrated a difficult maneuver that not many aircraft operators could pull off, according to the TSB.
“Mr. Ciambella is a very experienced pilot,” Paul Fréchette, a former investigator with the TSB, told CBC.