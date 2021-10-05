The incident is reminiscent of several other celebratory gestures that have turned deadly. In February, an expectant father in New York died after a device he was making with his brother to release pink or blue smoke at a gender reveal exploded unexpectedly. That same month, a man died at a Michigan baby shower after the parents-to-be fired off a novelty cannon. And in March, a small plane emitting a pink cloud for a gender reveal off the coast of Cancún, Mexico, crashed, killing both the pilot and co-pilot.