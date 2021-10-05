In the statement, the governor praised his wife’s impact on his state. “As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady,” he said.
“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”
Politicians from both side of the aisle took to social media to wish DeSantis well, including state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D), the two main contenders for the Democratic nomination to run for governor next year.