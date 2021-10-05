Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer, her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a statement Monday.

DeSantis, 41, is a former journalist and equestrian, and the mother of three children, including 18-month-old Mamie, who was born after Gov. DeSantis took office.

She has spearheaded several initiatives as first lady, with a particular focus on mental health and substance abuse issues, and is reported to be a main political adviser to her husband as he fights for reelection in 2022. Ron DeSantis is widely considered to be a potential 2024 candidate for president.

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) published a campaign ad featuring his children and his support for President Trump on July 30. (Ron DeSantis)

In the statement, the governor praised his wife’s impact on his state. “As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady,” he said.

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Politicians from both side of the aisle took to social media to wish DeSantis well, including state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D), the two main contenders for the Democratic nomination to run for governor next year.