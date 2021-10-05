However, the study also showed the vaccine’s effectiveness at preventing a covid-19 infection dropped over time, from 88 percent to 47 percent six months after the second dose. This is “probably primarily due to waning immunity with time rather than the delta variant escaping vaccine protection,” the study found.
The Pfizer vaccine remains one of the most widely used in the United States and elsewhere. The Food and Drug Administration granted the vaccine full authorization in August, and in September authorized its use for booster shots for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.
A separate study last month found that a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine — one-third the amount given to adults and teens — is safe and triggered a robust immune response in children as young as 5 years old, the drug company said. The finding, eagerly anticipated by many parents and pediatricians, is a crucial step toward the two-shot coronavirus vaccine regimen becoming available for younger school-aged children.
Here’s what to know
NIH Director Francis S. Collins will step down by year’s end
National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins, who headed the government’s effort to map the entire human genetic code and two decades later became one of the most recognizable leaders in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, will leave his post by the end of this year, NIH will announce Tuesday.
After more than 12 years directing the nation’s premier biomedical research center, Collins, a 71-year-old physician-geneticist, will return to his lab at the National Human Genome Research Institute, part of NIH. He is the longest-tenured director of the Bethesda, Md.,-based NIH, which he ran through the Obama and Trump administrations and into the first year of the Biden presidency.
No decision has been made on an interim director, an NIH official said. In the midst of the pandemic, Biden will nominate a new director who must be confirmed by the evenly divided Senate.
Australian state of Victoria breaks national record for covid cases as neighboring state prepares to reopen
SYDNEY – Australia’s second most populous state, Victoria, reported 1,763 new covid-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest tally of any state or territory since the pandemic began.
The record comes a week after Victoria overtook the neighboring state of New South Wales as the epicenter of Australia’s delta outbreak.
The rise in cases is an especially bitter setback for the Victorian capital of Melbourne, the country’s second biggest city, which was under strict lockdown for almost four months last year. Melbourne entered its current lockdown – number six – in early August after the virus spread from Sydney in New South Wales. In the past week, Melbourne passed Buenos Aires as the city with the longest cumulative lockdown in the world at more than 245 days. Residents are currently under a 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. curfew.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said that despite the record number of cases, he had no plans to delay the state’s plan to start easing its lockdown when 70 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, likely in late October.
“I want to try and give people as much freedom as fast as I can, as [safely] as possible,” he told reporters on Tuesday, urging Victorians to continue to get vaccinated. “We’ve just got to see this through."
New South Wales is set to become the first Australian state or territory with widespread infections to ease its lockdown next week after hitting its own 70 percent vaccination target. Bars and restaurants will reopen with limited capacity. The state reported 608 cases on Tuesday as its outbreak appears to be subsiding, though officials have warned the numbers will likely rise as lockdown lifts.
The rental-car shortage is easing — but could return with the holidays
Andrew Knight knew the rental-car situation had gotten out of hand earlier this year; searching for vehicles, he found “sky-high” prices.
But on a recent trip to several West Coast cities, the software engineer based in Raleigh, N.C., was able to find cars for what he considered more reasonable rates. He ran into zero issues in Seattle. Then he landed Saturday in Los Angeles and took a shuttle to his rental-car site, where he waited for a car near a “pretty empty” parking garage.
After learning he would have to keep waiting for a vehicle to be returned — and miss the window to make it to a scheduled walking tour — Knight, 32, canceled the rental and relied on friends and ride-sharing services for the weekend trip.
New smartphone tool to track side effects of the coronavirus vaccine may be vulnerable to manipulation
A new smartphone technology designed to provide real-time warnings of side effects in the first Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus may be vulnerable to manipulation, raising concerns that malicious actors could gain access to the system to undermine confidence in the shots, federal and state health officials say.
The text-messaging system, called v-safe, is intended to provide early indications about possible adverse reactions from the vaccines. Using the messaging program, people who have received the shots can report symptoms and other health effects, such as missed work. Their responses could prompt phone calls from a team of safety professionals.
But the technology is raising red flags for some health and technology experts, who say hackers or anti-vaccine activists may be able to access the software to create false or misleading reports. Officials’ unease is acute because vaccine hesitancy, stoked by a well-funded anti-vaccine movement that makes prolific use of social and other media, is expected to be a central obstacle to the widespread immunization required to end the pandemic.x