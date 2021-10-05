The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine continues to be 90 percent effective in protecting against hospitalization and death from covid-19 up to six months after the second dose, even in the face of the widespread delta variant, a major study has found.

The study was based on research from Pfizer and the Kaiser Permanente Southern California health system, and analyzed more than 3.4 million people who were members between December 2020 and August 2021. The findings were published in the Lancet medical journal on Monday and had been released in August but were not peer-reviewed until this week.

However, the study also showed the vaccine’s effectiveness at preventing a covid-19 infection dropped over time, from 88 percent to 47 percent six months after the second dose. This is “probably primarily due to waning immunity with time rather than the delta variant escaping vaccine protection,” the study found.

The Pfizer vaccine remains one of the most widely used in the United States and elsewhere. The Food and Drug Administration granted the vaccine full authorization in August, and in September authorized its use for booster shots for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.

A separate study last month found that a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine — one-third the amount given to adults and teens — is safe and triggered a robust immune response in children as young as 5 years old, the drug company said. The finding, eagerly anticipated by many parents and pediatricians, is a crucial step toward the two-shot coronavirus vaccine regimen becoming available for younger school-aged children.

