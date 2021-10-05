“The state is prepared to deliver justice and carry out the lawful sentence Mr. Johnson received in accordance with the Missouri Supreme Court’s order,” Parson said in a statement Monday.
The Vatican and two members of Congress from Missouri have urged Parson to grant clemency.
“His Holiness wishes to place before you the simple fact of Mr. Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life,” Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Vatican’s ambassador to the United States, wrote on Oct 1.
That day, Reps. Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver II, both Democrats from Missouri and members of the Congressional Black Caucus, petitioned Parson to stop the execution, saying the death penalty perpetuates the same cycle of violence and trauma against Black people as “slavery and lynching did before it.”
“Mr. Johnson’s execution would be a grave act of injustice,” wrote Bush and Cleaver.
Johnson, who is Black, received a death sentence in 1995 for murdering three workers during a convenience story robbery a year earlier in Columbia, Mo. His victims — Mary Bratcher, 46; Mable Scruggs, 57; and Fred Jones, 58 — were beaten with a claw hammer, and their bodies were hidden in a cooler, prosecutors said.
Missouri’s seven-member Supreme Court unanimously declined to halt Johnson’s execution, writing in its May decision that Johnson’s own recollections of the crime that he later relayed to a doctor “illustrate Johnson’s ability to plan, strategize, and problem solve — contrary to a finding of substantial subaverage intelligence.”
Johnson’s advocates argued that he has shown signs of intellectual disability since birth and that his disability has grown more acute since a 2008 surgery to partially remove a brain tumor, along with as much as 20 percent of Johnson’s brain tissue. The result left Johnson prone to seizures and prompted him this year to request execution by firing squad because he feared painful seizures from lethal-injection drugs.
Although the use of the death penalty has declined for decades, opponents are working to hasten its end.
Liberal opponents say it is a flawed system rife with racial bias, while a small but growing number of conservative detractors decry it as wasteful spending and government overreach. A June Pew Research Center survey found that 60 percent of U.S. adults support the execution of people convicted of murder, a slight decrease from two years earlier.
Johnson’s lawyers and other advocates argue that in 2002 the U.S. Supreme Court found it unconstitutional to execute people who have intellectual disabilities, regardless of the details of the crime.
The high court, however, left the work of determining the threshold for intellectual disability to states, creating disagreements over the definition and criteria.
Missouri’s law defines intellectual disability as “substantial limitations in general functioning,” which can lead to low IQ scores, communication struggles and challenges with self-care and independent living.
Jeremy Weis, Johnson’s public defender, has said Johnson “meets all statutory and clinical definitions” of intellectual disability and has scored between 67 and 77 in IQ tests over the years, a range that is below and within the threshold generally recognized as intellectually disabled.
Johnson’s execution would be the state’s first since May 2019, when 64-year-old Walter Barton was put to death by injection in the country’s first execution of the coronavirus pandemic.
