The Valencia College student missed a flight to Fort Lauderdale and stopped responding to her family’s calls and texts last week, according to family members. The “prime suspect,” authorities have said, is a maintenance man who worked with Marcano, pursued her romantically without success and apparently died by suicide.
Marcano’s now-confirmed remains were discovered Saturday morning, officials said, after days of searching in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan apartments in Orlando. Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina (D) said this weekend that her family was notified.
“Everyone wanted this outcome to be different,” Mina said at a news conference Saturday.
Marcano’s father, Marlon Marcano — a Florida-based entertainer whose stage name is DJ Eternal Vibes — posted to Facebook on Saturday morning, before the police announcement, that his heart was “broken.”
The same day Marcano stopped returning family members’ calls, police said, someone had entered the Arden Villas apartment complex where the young woman lived and worked. A key fob used to get into her apartment belonged to the maintenance department, authorities said, but she had not submitted a maintenance request.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, a maintenance worker who they said would have had access to the key fob. Before he could be arrested, police found Caballero’s body Sept. 27 in the Camden Club Apartments in a suburb of Orlando.
The cause of his death appeared to be suicide, Mina said Sept. 27. Authorities “believe pretty conclusively that Armando Caballero is responsible” and are not searching for any other suspect, he said.
“He had demonstrated a romantic interest in Miya,” Mina said then. “This was repeatedly rebuffed by Miya.”
Cellphone records show that Caballero’s phone was in or near the Tymber Skan apartments, where the remains where found, for about 20 minutes between 8 and 9 p.m. the day Marcano was reported missing, Mina said. The sheriff said Caballero is believed to have lived in that complex at some point.
He said records did not indicate that Caballero had returned to the area between his visit on Sept. 24 and his death.
