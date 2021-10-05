Toward the start of the interview, Steele — who’s worked at the Walt Disney Co.-owned sports network for nearly 15 years — started out recounting how, when she was coming up in sports journalism, some players would make it difficult for her or inappropriately ask her to dinner in exchange for inside information. She said she didn’t care and found ways to laugh off their advances, chalking up their behavior to them “just being stupid guys in the locker room.”